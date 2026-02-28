Keyamo Signs Nigeria/Cameroon Technical Aeronautical Search, Rescue Agreement

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has signed a Technical Aeronautical Search and Rescue (SAR) Agreement between Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon.

According to a statement released in Abuja on Saturday by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser On Media and Communications to Keyamo, alongside the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo concluded a successful working visit to the Republic of Cameroon, culminating in the signing and formalisation of the agreement.

The statement noted that during the high-level engagement, the Nigerian delegation met with their Cameroonian counterparts — the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehe, and their Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) topshots.

The bilateral discussions underscored the longstanding historical, diplomatic, and socio-economic ties between Nigeria and Cameroon, while reaffirming their shared commitment to aviation safety and regional cooperation.

In his keynote address at the signing ceremony, the Minister expressed profound appreciation to the Government and people of Cameroon for their warm reception and enduring partnership.

“Directors General of the Civil Aviation Authorities here present, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen, it is with great honour and profound appreciation that I am here today to formalise this Technical Aeronautical Search and Rescue Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon,” the Minister stated.

He emphasised that the agreement is fully aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which prioritises institutional strengthening, regional cooperation, economic revitalisation, and the protection of lives and property.

The Minister noted that aviation remains a strategic enabler of economic growth, regional integration, and national development, but stressed that such growth must be anchored on safety, resilience, and effective emergency preparedness.

“Search and rescue cooperation is not simply a regulatory requirement under ICAO Annex 12. It is a humanitarian imperative and a moral responsibility,” he declared.

Highlighting Nigeria’s commitments under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Minister outlined key priorities, including: strengthening safety oversight institutions, enhancing infrastructure and operational capability. Deepening bilateral and multilateral aviation cooperation, promoting regional integration across Africa and ensuring that governance translates into tangible protection for citizens and the global aviation community.

The newly signed agreement is designed to strengthen operational coordination between the respective Rescue Coordination Centres (RCCs) of both countries, establish clear communication protocols, facilitate joint search and rescue operations, and enhance rapid response mechanisms within their respective Search and Rescue Regions (SRRs).

“In moments of distress, response time saves lives. Borders must never become barriers to humanitarian intervention. Today, Nigeria and Cameroon demonstrate that cooperation — not fragmentation — defines our regional approach to aviation safety,” the Minister affirmed.

He described the signing as more than a technical framework, calling it “a practical expression of African solidarity, good neighbourliness, and collective responsibility.”

The Minister commended the technical teams of both countries for their diligence, professionalism, and commitment in bringing the agreement to fruition.

The Director General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to sustained collaboration with Cameroon in ensuring compliance with international standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The working visit further reinforced the shared vision of both nations to strengthen aviation safety architecture in West and Central Africa, enhance cross-border emergency response systems, and promote seamless regional integration within the African aviation space.