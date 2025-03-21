Keyamo Signs BASA Agreement With Canadian Authorities

Share

The Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Friday, signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with Canadian authorities in Abuja.

Keyamo explained that the agreement is not a full bilateral agreement but a codeshare arrangement, an agreement where two or more airlines market and sell seats on flights operated by another airline, allowing passengers to travel under a different airline’s code.

He maintained that Nigeria would designate airline operators to enhance this agreement.

While appreciating the Canadian authorities, the Minister said that his counterpart in Canada had signed part of the bilateral agreement; however, to save costs, he was signing the agreement in Nigeria. He added that the agreement would go a long way in further strengthening the relationship between Canada and Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, commended the Minister for his proactiveness and tireless dedication to advancing Nigeria’s aviation industry.

While welcoming the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Kana stated that Nigeria enjoys one of the strongest economic partnerships in Africa with Canada and noted that the BASA would be beneficial to both countries.

In his response, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvaggio, thanked the Nigerian government, saying that it was his pleasure to witness the signing of the BASA, and expressed the Canadian government’s readiness to work with Nigeria in strengthening bilateral agreements.

Codesharing allows greater access to cities through a given airline’s network without requiring extra flights, and it simplifies connections by enabling single bookings across multiple flights and airlines.

Most major airlines today have codesharing partnerships, and such arrangements are a key feature of airline alliances.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

