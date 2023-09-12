Keyamo Shares Photo With UAE ‘Tallest Man’

On Tuesday, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, shared a picture of himself with the person he claimed to be the tallest person in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Keyamo posted the image on his Instagram page after travelling with President Bola Tinubu’s entourage to the country on Sunday, September 10.

Without disclosing the man’s name, the Minister said he stands at seven feet and five inches tall.

He said, “After my official engagements today and after seeing off Mr President at the airport, I met the tallest man in the UAE and the third tallest in the World by the Guinness Book of Records.

“He stands at 226 centimetres (seven feet and five inches) tall. He is a doorman at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi and he is 59. Just to compare, I stand at 6 feet 2 inches.”

In a similar vein, Keyamo met with his counterpart on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to discuss the diplomatic row between the two countries.

In a post via his verified X page, Keyamo said he met the UAE Aviation minister on the sidelines of discussions between President Bola Tinubu and UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers.

He wrote: “Earlier today, I engaged my counterpart in charge of Aviation in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of discussions by both Presidents before the breakthrough in negotiations.”

