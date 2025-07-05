Keyamo Sets To Launch Enugu Air Monday

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, will on Monday, officially launch the Enugu State government-owned commercial airline, Enugu Air.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the launch ceremony will take place at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu metropolis.

In a statement issued on Friday by the airline, the flight will begin operations with a fleet of three Embraer jets from the E170 and E190 series, chosen for their performance, passenger comfort, and suitability for regional routes.

According to the statement, the inaugural routes will be Abuja and Lagos, with plans to expand services to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other key locations in Nigeria.

Commenting on the development, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Obi Ozor, said Enugu Air is pivotal to Governor Peter Mbah’s vision for positioning Enugu State as a major aviation hub in Nigeria.

“With a strong foundation built on innovation and sustainability, Enugu Air is poised to transform regional air travel, boost state pride, and raise Enugu’s profile nationally and globally,” he said.