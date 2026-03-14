Keyamo Says No Going Back On FAAN Cashless Policy

Following the commencement of the enforcement of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) cashless policy across major airports in Nigeria, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has said there was no going back as he had been handed a deadline by President Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo spoke on Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, during his on-the-spot assessment following implementation of the hybrid system.

Speaking at the assessment site, the Minister explained that a very minimal number of people are allowed to still use cash until they fully migrate to the cashless system.

He said, “We decided to go back to the drawing boards to see what we can do for now. One, to still make sure we collect revenue.

“And secondly, to ensure that we ease the traffic. And that is why we came up with this hybrid system now.

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“So for those who have bought the cards before, the cashless cards, once they buy the cards, go straight into TSA, the federation account.

“Those people still have their cards to use. For those who have not bought and who are not accustomed to the new system, we allow a very minimal number of people to still use cash until we fully migrate to the cashless system. Look, there is no going back on the cashless system.

“For those who think they can frustrate the cashless system because they like the system of cash collection, we have passed that stage.

“In fact, there is a federal government directive in effect, a memo on it saying that no federal agency should ever collect cash. So we have very limited time to do this hybrid system.”

“We are going to go cashless. In fact, at the last Federal Reserve Council meeting, Mr. President gave me a deadline. He was very clear.

“He was very clear that I have a deadline. He said, ‘Minister of Aviation, you have a deadline to go fully cashless.

“And the moment Mr President pushes me, I will also push those under me. Before Mr. President sacks me, I will sack other people too. I will sack other people too. Before now, I left implementation fully to FAAN.

“So the nitty-gritties were worked out by FAAN. But as minister, I take full responsibility. But now, since we got to this point, as minister, I had to take full control.

“That is why I am here today, because I would not leave my fate in the hands of any other person. And that is why I am here today to take my own fate into my hands.

“To see how they are implementing the hybrid system. But guess what? This will not last.

“I repeat, it will not last because we are discussing with concessionaires who will come and make it fully automated and electronic, because it breeds corruption for us to continue to collect cash. I will not allow it.

“It has been happening for last 50 years that FAAN collects cash in all their points. So people are used to that corrupt system. I will not allow it to continue,” Keyamo said.