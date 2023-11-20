Keyamo: SAATM success depends on African leaders’ commitment

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said that the success of the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative depends not only on the commitment of individual countries but also on the collaborative efforts at both the regional and continental levels.

This is just as he appealed to African leaders and aviation stakeholders to rally support for SAATM for more receptive diplomatic relations and Ease of Doing Business (EDB) within the continent.

Keyamo made the appeal known at the 24th edition of the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) Week and SAATM event held in Abuja.

“It is hoped that the YD Anniversary Week celebration would inspire countries signatory to SAATM (and who have not done so) to further remove restrictions on air services while those who have not signed the commitment to SAATM be encouraged to voluntarily join and commit to the principles of the open skies policy.

“The need to speed up full implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision with regard to the Liberalisation of Access to Air Transport Markets in Africa, cannot be over-emphasised as it is crucial to the achievement of the long-term vision of the African Union,” the Minister advised.

The event, titled, “Africa Wants To Fly,” hosted by Africa Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) is aimed at accelerating air transport liberalisation in Africa to improve continental connectivity and integration.

The gathering, which was attended by the President of AFCAC/Director General of Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, Silas Udahamuka, Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi, AFCAC Secretary General, and other topflight Aviation/Transport Ministers in Africa symbolises the relentless pursuit of African dreams and the firm belief that the sky is not the limit; but the beginning of an exciting journey.

According to the Minister, “throughout history, Africa has been home to diverse cultures and peoples who have looked to the skies with awe and reverence. Africa is the continent with the largest number of developing countries and Air Transport is an essential component of the global transportation system and a strategic driver of economic growth and development.”

Speaking further, he said: “Presently, intra-African trade stands low at just 14.4 per cent of total African exports. Though African airlines have recorded a 34.7 per cent surge in passenger traffic over the past year, the continent’s global passenger market share remains modest at 2.1 per cent.

“Therefore, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) is a no-brainer in giving impetus to not just intra-Africa trade, and tourism, but SAATM would also reduce the continent’s trade deficit by 51 per cent.”

The Minister is of the opinion that statistics from AFCAC show that 37 member states have so far subscribed to unconditionally implement the YD and SAATM, with 23 states signing the Memorandum of Implementation (Mol) for its operationalisation.

He added that the records also showed that these 37 states account for more than 88 per cent of intra-African traffic and more than 800 million people in Africa.

He posited that it was common knowledge that the success of the SAATM initiative depended on not just the commitment of individual countries, but also on collaborative efforts at the regional and continental levels.

The Minister commended the Secretary General of AFCAC, Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi, and her team for the successful launch of the first phase of the SAATM Pilot Implementation Project (PIP) Cluster 1 Coalition Roadshow which was held in Abuja, Nigeria in April 2023.

“Special thanks to our dear Secretary General of AFCAC, Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi and her team, who chose Nigeria as the first country in Africa to host the roadshow,” he added.

Other notable stakeholders and dignitaries at the event are Ebrima Sillah-Gambia’s Minister of Information/Communication Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore-Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Madut Biar Yel Akuei, Republic of South Sudan’s Minister of Transport and Veikko Nekundi-Namibia’s Minister of Works and Transport.