Keyamo Reaffirms Commitment To Workers’ Welfare

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reaffirmed his commitment to unionism and the welfare of aviation workers.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Odutayo Oluseyi Head of Press and Public Affairs (PPA), the Minister stated this while delivering a keynote address at the 11th Edition of Aviation Workers’ Week and Award Night on February 25, 2025, at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

The event, with the theme: “The Role of Aviation Trade Unions in Galvanizing Workers’ Support for the Attainment of Ministerial Mandates.” brought together key stakeholders, including heads of agencies under the ministry, various aviation sector professionals, and airline operators.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, the Minister emphasized that unionism should not be antagonistic to progress but a protagonist for it.

Keyamo, while receiving an award in recognition of his proactive approach to changing the narrative in the Nigerian Aviation sector said the directive of President Bola Tinubu on prompt payment of workers’ salaries, is effectively in place.

He encouraged staff to embrace the Civil Service Implementation Plan, which is aimed at modernizing the Service.

He assured them of his unwavering support in fostering growth and development within the ministry and the aviation industry.

Director of Human Resources Management, Bello Sani Torankawa, lauded the chairman of the Joint Consultative Negotiating Council (JCNC) for his resilience and dedication.

He emphasized that unions play a vital role in any ministry by focusing on workers’ welfare and development, and reiterated management’s support for the annual Aviation Workers’ Week initiative.

Air Commodore Ademola Ojuku, mni, President of the Aviation Round Table, in his goodwill message, commended the JCNC committee for her consistent effort in uniting aviation professionals annually to drive the industry’s progress.

While delivering his welcome address the Chairman, Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), Hector Nnadi, called on aviation trade unions to strengthen collaboration with the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to drive the successful implementation of ministerial mandates.

He highlighted the critical role of trade unions in aligning workers’ interests with government policies to ensure the growth and sustainability of the aviation sector.

Hector commended the dedication of aviation workers who work tirelessly to maintain the safety, security, and efficiency of the sector.

The event also featured panel discussions centred on the theme “The Role of Aviation Trade Unions in Galvanizing Workers’ Support for Attainment of Ministerial Mandates,” highlighting the critical need for social dialogue, collaboration between unions and management, and enhanced capacity building through soft skills training.

The climax of the 11th edition of Aviation Workers Week was the Award ceremony presented in categories, to individuals (Staff) who have distinguished themselves through dedication, hard work, honesty etc., organizations such as Arik Airline and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

