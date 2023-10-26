Keyamo Reacts To S’Court Judgment Affirming Tinubu’s Victory

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on Thursday joined thousands of others to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal submitted by the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart from the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, contesting the election of President Tinubu.

In a unanimous verdict delivered on Thursday, the Apex Court panel led by Justice John Okoro ruled that the appeals filed by Atiku and Obi lacked merit.

Reacting to the judgment in a post via his verified X handle, Keyamo said the judgment of the Supreme Court has shown that there is a wide difference between emotions and law.

He remarked that the election petitions were pursued with unwarranted animosity and hostility, emphasizing that such sentiments and acrimony have no place within the realm of judicial proceedings and deliberations.

As a result, Keyamo urged other presidential candidates to reach out to President Tinubu and offer their congratulations, emphasizing their roles as genuine patriots, and emphasizing the importance of the collective duty of nation-building for all Nigerians.

He said: “By the judgment of the Supreme Court today, the laymen prowling all over social media can now clearly see that there is a wide chasm between emotions and law.

“These were Election Petitions pursued with unnecessary venom and hatred by most of those involved. Today, they have learnt a bitter lesson that such venom, hatred and sentiment have no place in judicial proceedings and deliberations. Their journey has come to a grinding end.

“We had consistently made the same points to the opposition, but they kept giving their supporters false hopes and goading them in the wrong direction.

“Unfortunately for them, all the vituperations poured out against the judiciary actually cut no ice with it. Our Justices are always firm, courageous and cerebral. Kudos to them.

“What is now left is nation-building. The other Presidential candidates must now call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and congratulate him as true patriot. We as patriotic citizens must also now close ranks to help steer our country in the right direction. I wish all of us well.

