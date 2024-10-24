Keyamo Rated Best Aviation Minister In Africa

Share

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has been named the Best Aviation Minister in Africa.

According to the Africa Airspace Watch Initiative (AAWI), this prestigious award is in recognition of Keyamo’s exceptional leadership, innovative strategies, and outstanding contributions to the aviation sector.

In a statement signed by Johnson Lumumba, the group said Keyamo’s exemplary leadership and vision have transformed Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The organisation noted that Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure has made significant upgrades with improved airport facilities and enhanced safety measures.

Lumumba added that Keyamo has also increased connectivity by establishing new routes and flight frequencies, thereby boosting tourism and job creation through strategic investments.

The organisation noted that the Minister has fostered partnerships with global aviation organisations, promoting international cooperation and advancing Africa’s aviation sector.

Notably, Lumumba said Nigeria’s global aviation compliance score has significantly improved under Keyamo’s guidance, following the signing of the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA).

This milestone, coupled with the Cape Town Convention Practice Direction, has propelled Nigeria’s rating from 49% to 70.5% in just a month.

This impressive feat removes Nigeria from the AWG’s watch list of non-compliant countries, categorizing it as ‘high’ and unlocking avenues for aircraft financing and dry-leasing.

According to Lumumba, Nigerian airline operators will now enjoy greater access to global aircraft leasing markets. Keyamo’s efforts have also enhanced safety standards, improved infrastructure development, and fostered collaboration with international partners

“The Africa Airspace Watch Initiative (AAWI) is pleased to announce Festus Keyamo as the Best Aviation Minister in Africa. This prestigious recognition is awarded based on exceptional leadership, innovative strategies, and outstanding contributions to the aviation sector.

“Keyamo’s exemplary leadership and vision have transformed Nigeria’s aviation industry, earning him this well-deserved accolade. His commitment to transparency, team spirit, and selflessness has been evident since his appointment.

“Under Keyamo’s guidance, Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure has made significant upgrades, with improved airport facilities and enhanced safety measures. He has also increased connectivity by establishing new routes and flight frequencies, thereby boosting tourism and job creation through strategic investments.

“Keyamo has fostered partnerships with global aviation organizations, promoting international cooperation and advancing Africa’s aviation sector. His dedication has positively impacted the continent’s economy, connectivity, and safety standards.”

The Africa Airspace Watch Initiative urged Keyamo to continue his remarkable work, addressing pressing challenges and exploring innovative solutions.

“To further develop the sector, we recommend enhancing training programs for aviation professionals, strengthening regional partnerships among African nations to harmonize aviation policies, and promoting environmentally friendly aviation practices,” the group added.

“The Africa Airspace Watch Initiative congratulates Minister Keyamo on this achievement and looks forward to his continued leadership in shaping a prosperous future for African aviation.”

