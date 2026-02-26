Keyamo Performs Groundbreaking Ceremony For NAMA Corporate Headquarters

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Corporate Headquarters and Air Traffic Management Centre of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister described the project as a tangible demonstration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to aviation safety, job creation, and critical infrastructure development. He noted that since its establishment, NAMA had operated without a permanent corporate headquarters, and this project presents an opportunity to honor the dedication of staff who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and smooth management of Nigeria’s airspace.

Keyamo emphasized that the new facility will enhance operational efficiency, attract investment, strengthen safety architecture, promote innovation, and contribute to economic growth. He affirmed that the project is being executed in strict compliance with Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) requirements and is scheduled for completion within 30 months.

The Minister charged the contractor to treat the project as a national assignment, stressing that there must be no compromise on quality, specifications, or standards. He also commiserated with NAMA management and staff over the recent fire outbreak at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, commending the agency for its swift response in restoring operations.

In his remarks, Managing Director of NAMA, Engr. Farouk Umar, expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu and Minister Keyamo for their support in actualizing the long-awaited headquarters. He described the development as monumental, noting that the agency has operated for over two decades without a befitting office complex.

Farouk further stated that the new Corporate Headquarters and Air Traffic Management Centre will unify and modernize Nigeria’s airspace management system, enhance safety and innovation, reduce technical redundancies, and improve staff welfare. He appealed for sustained funding and robust monitoring, given the capital-intensive nature of the project.

In a goodwill message, Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, commended NAMA’s management for the initiative, stating that the project aligns with global best practices and will further elevate Nigeria’s aviation sector. He reaffirmed NCAA’s commitment to providing necessary regulatory and certification support.

Mr. Lukeman Olatunbosun, Director of Human Resources Management, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), described the groundbreaking as timely and significant, noting that it would enhance operational efficiency and foster innovation within the sector.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Captain Alex Badeh Jr., the Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Danjuma Ismaila, and the Director-General/CEO of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Charles Anosike, all emphasized the importance of timely completion and adherence to construction and safety standards, urging the contractor not to compromise on quality.

The contractor, NHB Interbiz Project Ltd, assured stakeholders of its commitment to delivering a world-class facility that meets all prescribed safety and structural standards within the agreed timeline.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony included Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, as well as representatives from the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigerian Air Force.