Keyamo Pens Tribute To Tinubu At 73

The Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Saturday penned a birthday tribute to President Tinubu, saying Nigerians will better appreciate him decades from now.

The Aviation Minister, in his congratulatory message to President Tinubu, described the president as a master at fostering progressive coalitions for democratic advancement and added that he has brought value to the Nigerian democratic space.

Keyamo recalled how Tinubu struggled to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) prior to the 2023 election, despite being instrumental in the formation of the party.

He also added that since Tinubu’s assumption of office, his decisions, according to Keyamo, have laid indelible marks for generations to come.

He said, “From an insider perspective, I dare say it will take decades before Nigerians truly and fully understand and appreciate the value President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has brought into our democratic space in all ramifications and the audacity with which he has taken on some of our key systemic challenges as a nation, root and branch.

“Doubtless, in post-colonial Nigeria, he has been a master at fostering progressive coalitions for the ultimate advancement of democracy. Firstly, he played a very pivotal role in the formation and sustenance of NADECO to oust the Military and restore democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Secondly, he was at it again in 2015 when he inspired and rallied the biggest coalition of political parties in history to form the APC and oust the overly dominant PDP from power, thus re-balancing our democratic system.

“Despite that, he still had to struggle hard to win the Presidential ticket of the same APC in 2022 and battled even harder to win the presidential polls in 2023 before becoming the President of this great country.

“It can now be seen that he has been motivated over the years by one clear vision: a Nigeria on a genuinely sustainable path of economic growth and development.

“From the courageous removal of petrol subsidies and the floating of the Naira to other bold reforms the government has embarked upon in different sectors, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has surely taken the bull by the horns.

“What previous governments shied away from for political expediency has become the defining characteristic of his government.

“Now, we are clearly headed in the right direction as a country as developments in different sectors will be rapid in the few years to come because of the rise in our liquidity.

“Our macro-economic indicators are looking up, and these will eventually impact on jobs and ultimately ensure the revival and stability of the middle class.”

