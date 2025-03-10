Keyamo, Okotete, Others Receive Ogboru Into APC

Share

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Delta State yesterday received Great Ogboru into the party alongside his supporters.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo; Delta APC Chairman Francis Waive; Stella Okotete, Omeni Sobotie, Paulinus Akpeki, Halims Agoda, O’tega Emerhor, Godsday Orubebe and Victor Ochei were among the leaders of the party who received Ogboru at the Ughelli Kingdom Hall.

Ogboru particularly praised Keyamo, Sobotie and Okotete for his return to the APC.

He said: “This house is getting stronger and better. I have come to join hands with the college of leaders of Delta APC to continue from where we stopped to give our all to make sure that one day it will be said that when the APC took over Delta State, the lives of the people changed.

“I also thanked President Bola Tinubu for the encouraging statement to the college of leaders in Delta State during their visit to him recently. He has said he is with this (college of leaders) body.”

