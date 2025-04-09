Keyamo: Nigeria Committed To Global Efforts To Combat Climate Change

Share

Following the global need to tackle Climate Change, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing climate change in the aviation sector.

The minister, who stated this during a courtesy visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Climate Change at the Ministry’s headquarters, Abuja yesterday, noted that the Ministry was poised to innovating, and improving fuel efficiency to reduce emission.

Keyamo emphasized the need for collaboration between the Aviation Ministry and the Parliament to reduce the effects of climate change and adopt sustainable practices, stating that through this effort there would be adequate policies to address climate change and environmental sustainability.

He said: ‘’The aviation industry has a vital role to play in achieving a sustainable future, and through collaboration with the House Committee on Climate Change, we can ensure that Nigeria’s aviation sector leads by example in adopting green technologies and practices.”

He said agencies under the Ministry like Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) were already engaged with key initiatives to reduce the impact of Climate Change.

