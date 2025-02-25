Keyamo: New Telegraph Award, Reward For Hard Work

Share

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has expressed gratitude to the management of New Telegraph for awarding him Minister of the Year (Transformative Leadership), adding that the award shows that Nigerians scrutinised his actions in office in less than two years he mounted the saddle.

Speaking to our correspondent after he was presented with the award, an elated Keyamo used the occasion to thank the chief executive officers of the aviation agencies, directors, special advisers, special assistants and his personal staff for the tremendous success they have collectively achieved in the sector, adding that it was not self-glorification, but an occasion to express gratitude to his team that has come to work with him in the aviation sector.

He, however, said the award was not one to make them rest on their oars but spur them to do more, adding that despite the noticeable achievements, they needed to do more.

He lauded the newspaper for carefully scrutinising the awardees and said all the recipients were deserving of the honour. His words: “Let me tell you, when you are in public office, you are putting a lot on the table.

Every action, decisions will be subjected to public scrutiny. It always tells me that people have been watching, people have been scrutinizing and analysing what we are doing.

But guess what, it is also an indication that we need to do more. “For me, we have only scratched the surface. All these adulations, I appreciate it but I think that we have barely scratched the surface, there is so much we have to do in that sector.

It is just a wake-up call that we have to do more and that people are watching us as we are working.” Keyamo, flanked by many of the agencies directors, explained that Nigeria was now taken seriously in the global aviation community because of the policy direction that has made Nigeria to be ranked highly by aircraft lessors as the encumbrances that made the country to be blacklisted by aircraft had been removed with Nigeria scoring over 75.5 per cent from 45 per cent the country was rated before his appointment as the highest in Africa.

“This award is not personalised. It is not for me alone. It is for all the chief executive officers of the agencies, the directors, the managers and my personal staff. It is a win for them. I thank them for the tremendous job they have done to take us to where we are today.

