Keyamo, NEDC MD Bag Best Minister, Agency Head For 2023

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo and the MD/CEO of the North-East Development Agency (NEDC) Mohammad Alkali have been shortlisted for awards of excellence.

According to LeadersNG Newspaper, Keyamo and Alkali emerged as the best minister and agency head respectively in the first six months of the current administration.

The organisers said the awards recognise outstanding political and government leaders who have exhibited exceptional leadership and performance, with concerted efforts and significant contributions towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The newspaper said Keyamo and Alkali were carefully selected due to their tireless efforts and remarkable contribution to national development, the sustenance of democracy, and good governance.

” Keyamo is sanitizing the Nigerian aviation business with laudable reforms to enhance safety, security, and efficiency. The once-ridiculed sector is now the shining light of the current administration,” the organizers said.

“The Minister has gone about his duty with every sense of transparency and accountability, taking the country back to its leading role in the development of aviation and aerospace in Africa.

“Keyamo’s five-point agenda is already yielding dividends. They include ensuring strict compliance with national laws, regulations, and international obligations.

“Improving and developing passenger convenience infrastructure; Supporting the growth and sustainability of local airline businesses; Focusing on human capacity development; Optimising revenue generation.

“Meanwhile, Alkali has continued the rebuilding process of the North East after a devastating period of insurgency. His outstanding contributions to the strategic and developmental peace-building process and action plans in the sub-region haven’t gone unnoticed”.