Keyamo Mourns Ex-Senator, Nwaoboshi

The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi.

In a condolence statement issued on Friday, December 19, 2025, the minister described Senator Nwaoboshi as a distinguished political leader, committed public servant, and formidable force in Nigerian politics, whose passing represents a significant loss to Delta State and the nation at large.

Keyamo noted that Nwaoboshi’s tenure in the Nigerian Senate from 2015 to 2023 was marked by robust legislative contributions and unwavering commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

READ ALSO:

He highlighted the late senator’s long career in public service, which spanned roles as a political aide, Chairman of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Delta State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Commissioner, and ultimately, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the minister, Nwaoboshi’s journey in public life reflected a lifetime devoted to service, leadership, and advocacy for his people.

Keyamo extended heartfelt condolences to the late senator’s wife, children, and immediate family, praying that God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

He also sympathised with the people of Delta North Senatorial District, the political class in Delta State, and associates across the country, noting that his absence would be deeply felt.

“While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life of great consequence and service,” the minister stated, praying for the eternal repose of the former lawmaker’s soul.

The condolence message was signed by Emameh Gabriel, Special Adviser on Media and Research to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.