Keyamo Mocks Opposition After Mbah’s Defection To APC

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has taunted opposition parties following the defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post shared on his official X handle, Keyamo mocked the PDP, African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Labour Party (LP), describing them as “fractured,” “accidented,” and “epileptic,” respectively.

He wrote:

“Before they recover from the shock of their total exit from the South-East and manage to piece together some press statements, let me help the opposition, particularly the fractured PDP, the accidented ADC and the epileptic Labour Party to draft something from which they can take some extracts.”

READ ALSO:

Keyamo then offered mock templates of statements he claimed the opposition parties might release in response to Mbah’s defection:

“‘We are not surprised by this cowardly act of the Governor who has been arm-twisted by the APC or President Tinubu, bla bla bla…..’

‘This latest defection of the Governor will not affect the fortunes of the opposition bla bla bla…..’

‘The 2027 election will be between the APC and the Nigerian people bla bla bla…’”

The minister added that the opposition’s strategies and talking points were “old and outdated,” asserting that Nigerian voters had become more politically aware and discerning.

“The true voters and Nigerians are now wiser. I will be back with more drafts for the opposition after the next defection to the APC in a matter of days or weeks,” Keyamo said.