Keyamo Meets Okpebholo On Launch Of Indigenous Airline

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has met with the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who paid him a courtesy visit to advance discussions on the immediate activation of an indigenous airline for Edo State.

In a statement signed and forwarded to journalists on Friday by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser On Media and Communications to the Minister, Okpebholo, who was accompanied by key members of his cabinet, stressed the urgency of establishing a home-grown airline to operate from Benin Airport, describing aviation as a critical driver for Edo State’s economic revival, investment inflow and job creation.

According to the Governor, the State Government is already exploring several partnership options, including engagements with South African investors who have pledged to provide aircraft for the take-off of operations.

“If I have my way, I want this airline to kick off immediately— like tomorrow, even before the election. Edo State needs a strong aviation presence to open up our economy and reposition Benin as a major hub,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

Responding, Keyamo, welcomed the initiative and described it as timely and visionary. He revealed that the Ministry has also been engaging potential investors who have shown growing interest in the Benin Airport and its commercial viability.

The Minister recalled the historical relevance of Benin Airport in Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem, noting that it once served as a major confluence point for the old Midwest region during the heyday of the defunct Okada Air.

“Benin Airport used to be a strong aviation hub during the glory days of Okada Air. There is no reason it cannot reclaim that status. The interest we are seeing today confirms that Benin is ready again,” the Minister said.

To fast-track the process, the Minister has set up a technical committee and requested the governor to nominate a point person who will work directly with the Director of Air Transport Management at the Ministry for effective coordination, regulatory compliance and operational planning.

“This committee will report to me and you on a weekly basis for effective coordination. With proper collaboration, Benin Airport should be fully operational between the first and second quarters of this year,” Keyamo assured.

The meeting underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening regional air connectivity, boosting indigenous airline operations, and supporting state-led aviation development initiatives in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.