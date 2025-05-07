Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has met with his Brazilian counterpart, Minister of Ports and Airports, Mr. Silvio Costa Filho, in Brasília, Brazil, to advance bilateral cooperation in aviation and connectivity.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to Keyamo, the high-level meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening ties between Africa and South America through aviation.

At the heart of the discussion was the long-delayed Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Brazil.

Both Ministers expressed renewed commitment to finalizing the agreement, which has been hindered by bureaucratic bottlenecks for years.

Citing the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations, the Ministers underscored the urgency of establishing a direct air link between Nigeria and Brazil.

As a result, they jointly announced the immediate formation of a technical working group tasked with harmonizing and preparing the BASA for signing within the coming weeks.

This development is seen as a critical precursor to the launch of direct flights between the two countries — a milestone expected to unlock new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

Speaking through an interpreter, Minister Keyamo emphasized the mutual benefits of the agreement, stating: “This is going to be a symbiotic relationship — beneficial to you and beneficial to us. Nigeria is the largest country in Africa and Brazil is one of the biggest in South America. No matter how we want to look at it, this air link must commence without delay.”

He also highlighted the shared cultural heritage between Nigeria and Brazil.

“There is a particular tribe in Nigeria — the Yoruba — who live here in Brazil and still speak the same language. We are like twins separated at birth and now reunited,” Keyamo said, a comment that drew laughter and warmth from attendees.

The meeting ended on a friendly note with a symbolic knuckle exchange between the two Ministers, informally signifying their shared commitment to the agreement.

Beyond direct air connectivity, the Ministers expressed interest in expanding cooperation in other areas of aviation and aerospace development, including knowledge exchange, technical training, infrastructure development, and investment.

