Keyamo Meets Barbados PM To Deepen Ties With Caribbean

Following the signing of a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made a strategic stopover in Barbados.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Tunde Moshood, Special Assistant, Media & Communications to the Minister, the stopover was part of an ongoing diplomatic mission to deepen air connectivity between Nigeria and the South American and Caribbean regions.

The statement reads: “In a display of warm Caribbean hospitality and high-level diplomacy, the Minister was personally received by the charismatic and globally celebrated Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP.

“The meeting between the two distinguished leaders underscored a shared commitment to building stronger bridges of cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean through enhanced aviation links.

“During his visit, the Honourable Minister held a series of productive bilateral meetings with key Cabinet Ministers of the Government of Barbados.

“Discussions focused on the urgent need to expand direct air connectivity between the two regions, as well as Nigeria’s proposal to update and revitalise the existing BASA between Nigeria and Barbados.

“The Honourable Minister emphasized that such partnerships are essential to actualising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which includes positioning Nigeria as the leading aviation gateway to Africa from South America and the Caribbean.

“Both parties expressed their commitment to deepening discussions and translating these strategic aspirations into concrete outcomes. To that effect, the Honourable Minister extended a formal invitation to the Government of Barbados for a follow-up meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, in the coming weeks, a gesture warmly accepted by Prime Minister Mottley.

“The Honourable Minister’s visit to Barbados marks another milestone in Nigeria’s proactive aviation diplomacy and reaffirms the nation’s growing influence as a strategic air transport hub for intercontinental travel.”

