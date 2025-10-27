Keyamo Leads Inaugural Air Peace Abuja–London Heathrow Flight

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo yesterday led some passengers and dignitaries in the ceremonial send-off of the inaugural Air Peace direct flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to London Heathrow Airport.

Recall that Keyamo has been at the forefront of securing the explicit reciprocity of air-service rights under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

In his letter dated August 1, 2024, to the UK Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh, the minis



ter insisted that a Nigerian carrier be granted not only landing rights at London Gatwick but also the coveted Heathrow slot rights long held exclusively by foreign carriers.

Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyeama praised Keyamo’s bold intervention, saying: “I could remember when the Customs brought in a four per cent FOB charge for our imports- aviation operators. “We went to the minister, and he stepped into it immediately – he took the matter to the Minister of Finance, and to Customs.

“Today, within one week, the four per cent FOB has been removed for Nigerian airlines. And you tell me why I will not support or applaud this government.” He added: “When the government is listening to the earnings and aspirations of the people, the complaints and challenges of the people, this is what we need.

“When Nigerian helicopterairline owners cry to the minister about a certain charge, he removes it on the spot to make life very simple for these airlines. “So it’s not just about Air Peace. Unless every airline in this country speaks up for what this regime has done for them.” Before boarding the flight, Keyamo said: “We dug deep to discover the problems of local operators over the years.

“The mortality rate in our aviation sector for more than 40 years has been very high – over 100 airlines have come and gone. Concord, Belview, Sosoliso, Chanchangi, name them. So we had a clear mandate to ensure that we support the growth, sustenance and competitiveness of our local operators.”