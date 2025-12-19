Keyamo Launches One Gov ECMS To End Paper Bottlenecks

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has officially launched the One Government Enterprise Content Management System (1Gov ECMS) at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement in Abuja on Friday, signed by Margaret Oyinboade Ag. Head, Press & Public Affairs, Keyamo, launched the digital platform on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Minister described the 1Gov ECMS as a timely and critical innovation, particularly suited to the aviation sector, given its extensive national footprint and complex operational network.

Keyamo said the Aviation Sector operates across the entire country, with offices and agencies located at airports nationwide. This structure previously necessitated the frequent physical movement of files between airports, zonal offices, Lagos and Abuja for approvals.

He disclosed that in 2023 alone, the Ministry expended over N500 million on flight tickets and related logistics purely for the movement of physical files, stressing that the introduction of the ECMS would significantly reduce costs and enhance efficiency across government operations.

“What we will save with this system is not just money, but efficiency, time and the integrity of government processes. This platform will save Nigeria”, he stated.

Keyamo explained that the 1Gov ECMS eliminates manual bottlenecks, ends the culture of “search and rescue” for missing files, shortens approval cycles, and improves service delivery across all Departments and Agencies under the Ministry.

He further highlighted the system’s role in safeguarding Nigeria’s digital sovereignty, noting that the government-owned platform, powered by Galaxy Backbone Limited, protects sensitive government data from foreign vendor lock-in and external security risks.

He also commended the inclusion of a secure video conferencing feature, which reduces dependence on foreign platforms and enhances confidentiality in official engagements.

Keyamo expressed appreciation to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, for her leadership and commitment to public service reforms, describing the ECMS as a major boost to performance management and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He also commended Galaxy Backbone Limited for its professionalism and continued support in deploying secure, government-owned digital solutions.

In her address, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, described the launch of the ECMS as a deliberate and strategic step towards reducing paper usage, improving operational speed, and ensuring seamless access to official records within the Ministry.

She noted that the Ministry occupies a critical position in Nigeria’s development architecture, supporting connectivity, trade, tourism, security, and technological advancement—all of which require accuracy, safety, and timeliness.

Mrs Walson-Jack stated that the launch positions the Ministry to meet the Federal Government’s directive for the full digitalisation of work processes by 31st December 2025, in line with Pillar Five of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).

She added that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which prioritises an efficient, accountable, responsive, and digitally enabled Public Service.

While congratulating the Ministry on the successful Go-Live, the HCSF stressed that digital transformation is an ongoing process requiring consistent and disciplined use of the system.

She acknowledged Galaxy Backbone Limited, the Federal Government’s digital infrastructure backbone and custodian of the 1Gov Cloud, for its technical expertise and sustained support.

She further directed that all official correspondence in the Ministry should henceforth be routed electronically through hm.registry@aviation.gov.ng or ps.registry@aviation.gov.ng, signalling the formal transition from paper-based processing to disciplined digital practice.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, welcomed the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Honourable Minister, and other distinguished guests. He stated that the launch marks the Ministry’s official transition to a paperless operational system, adding that agencies under the Ministry would soon be onboarded.

He said, the 1Gov ECMS is a robust digital solution designed to stand the test of time and enhance efficiency across the Ministry, describing the launch as a major milestone in the Federal Government’s drive towards a fully automated, efficient, and accountable public service, with the aviation sector taking a leading role.

In a goodwill message accompanied by a live demonstration of the 1Gov Cloud Platform, a representative of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Mr. Akintayo Ayodeji Bakare, described the event as a significant milestone in fulfilling commitments under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025, aimed at building a digitally driven Civil Service.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr Ibrahim Lawal, expressed appreciation to the Honourable Minister, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Directors, and all stakeholders for their dedication and collaboration in ensuring the successful delivery of the milestone.