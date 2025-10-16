The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has congratulated former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, on his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Murray-Bruce announced his resignation from the PDP and subsequent move to the APC in a statement issued on his social media pages on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development in a post on his verified X handle, Keyamo welcomed the former senator to the ruling party.

The Minister described Murray-Bruce as a man known for his forthrightness and outspokenness, qualities he said made the APC a natural home for the former lawmaker.

He wrote, “My dear elder brother @benmurraybruce, I want to specially welcome you to the progressive family. Your antecedents of forthrightness, outspokenness and altruism make the APC a natural home for you.

“As of today, you are automatically a co-owner of the house in your state, not a back-bencher.

“That is the tradition in our party, and that is how warmly we welcome everyone. Take a bow for this courageous decision, my big brother!”