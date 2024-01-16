Keyamo Lauds A’Ibom Govt Over Facilities At Victor Attah Intl. Airport

The Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN has said the New Terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, which is almost ready for use, is the best terminal building built by a sub-national in the country.

The terminal which has the capacity to process both domestic and international flight operations simultaneously, according to the Minister was a secret well kept by the Akwa Ibom Government.

While being led on a tour of the airport facilities by Governor Umo Eno, the Minister commended past Governors for the huge investments in aviation development.

“The maintenance, repairs and overhaul facility is the first ever in the country and will service the whole of Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa and North Africa”, he said and commended Governor Eno for his determination to complete the projects.

Details shortly…