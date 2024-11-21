Keyamo Introduces Initiatives For Airport Enhanced Service Delivery

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has introduced new measures to improve service delivery and environmental cleanliness across Nigerian airports.

These initiatives are part of the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the needs of travellers and ensuring high operational standards.

Key among the measures is the appointment of voluntary Special Airport Marshals comprised of professionals from the media, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and representatives of state governments.

These Marshals will conduct unscheduled visits to airports to monitor staff conduct and general hygiene, reporting their findings directly to the Minister.

This step is aimed at ensuring accountability and effective utilization of airport maintenance funds.

In addition, the Minister, alongside officials from the Ministry, FAAN, and members of aviation committees in the Senate and House of Representatives, will undertake surprise monthly inspections of airports.

During these visits, Keyamo will participate in operational activities, address staff concerns, and encourage a culture of professionalism and courtesy in service delivery.

The Ministry will also engage stakeholders to appoint volunteers for the Special Airport Marshal program, with the names of selected Marshals made public to ensure transparency.

Festus Keyamo reiterated his commitment to maintaining high service standards and cleanliness in Nigerian airports.

Keyamo emphasized the importance of accountability and responsiveness in the aviation sector.

