Keyamo Inaugurates Enugu Air, Says Mbah Among The Best

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) yesterday, inaugurated Enugu Air, a stateowned commercial airline established by the Governor Peter Mbah Administration with three Embraer airplanes.

Recalling Mbah’s persistence and energy in bringing Enugu Air to reality, Keyamo described him as “an incredible, performing governor”, noting that it would be difficult to defeat him in 2027, given the level of work he had done in just two years.

This was even as Governor Mbah described the feat as a triumph of vision, and the beginning of Enugu’s journey to becoming a major aviation hub. “Governor Peter Mbah was the first governor that visited me immediately I was sworn in as a minister. I said this man will not even allow me to settle down first.

The governor was relentless, persistent and pushing to the extent that I asked, ‘this private sector experience you are bringing into Enugu, do you want Enugu to explode?’” he said.

The minister dismissed the misgivings over the Federal Government’s plan to concession the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) and lauded Mbah’s strenuous effort towards ensuring the imminent completion and operationalisation of the airport.

He said that despite being of a different political party from the governor, he could not hide the fact that the governor had performed and would be difficult to defeat in any election.

Speaking, the governor described the launch of Enugu Air as “a triumph of vision, a testament to Nigeria’s immense aviation potential and economic renaissance.”

He explained that Enugu Air would expand beyond the present routes to various other Nigerian cities and beyond. Earlier, Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, assured that Enugu Air would live up to its dream.

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank PLC, Dr. Nneka OnyealiIkpe, and the CEO of XEJet, Engr. Ayuba Emmanuel, described Mbah as a visionary and courageous leader and assured the state of their continued partnership to actualise his dreams for the state. Meanwhile, Enugu Air operated its inaugural flights from Lagos to Enugu and Enugu to Abuja on the memorable day.