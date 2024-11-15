Keyamo In Maiduguri For Strategic Review Of General Muhammadu Buhari Int’l Airport

Share

…Aims to upgrade airport to International status

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has conducted a pivotal one-day working visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital, in a strategic review of General Muhammadu Buhari Airport, with a view to upgrading it to international status.

Keyamo was in Maiduguri with a delegation from the Ministry, including other critical stakeholders like the Customs, DSS, Immigration, NDLEA, and others, and were warmly received by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

He was accompanied by Chief Executives from key aviation agencies, including the managing director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Farouk Umar, the DG of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo ably represented Engr. Balang and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

This was contained in a statement signed by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Part of the statement reads: “The visit facilitated vital discussions on the forthcoming upgrade of the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, a project aimed at enabling the airport to commence full international operations by January 1, 2025.

“This milestone upgrade is positioned to not only enhance connectivity for the North East Zone but also to strengthen Maiduguri’s role in international air travel and cargo transportation.

“During the meeting, Governor Zulum expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Keyamo, whose commitment and visionary leadership have contributed significantly to advancements within the aviation sector since his appointment.

“The Governor reaffirmed the Borno State Government’s commitment to collaborating fully with the Federal Government to ensure the successful launch of operations on the planned date.

“The aviation Minister, in addressing the assembled stakeholders, emphasized the importance of this project as a symbol of growth and resilience for the region, noting that the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport is poised to be the first fully operational international airport in the North East Zone.

“With its world-class runway and state-of-the-art facilities, the airport will also serve as a regional cargo hub, offering critical support to the economy of the North East and beyond.

“The visit served as a critical platform for the Minister and stakeholders to address logistical considerations and ensure a seamless transition to international operations.

“It also underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure, with a focus on regional development and national cohesion.

“The Honourable Minister’s visit reaffirms the Federal Government’s dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s aviation landscape, supporting economic growth, and promoting accessibility for all regions.

“As the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport prepares to open new doors for international travel and trade, the collaboration between the Federal and Borno State governments sets the stage for a future of prosperity and progress in the North East.”

