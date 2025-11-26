The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday hinted that the Federal Government may likely auction the assets of Dana Air to refund trapped funds of passengers and airline travel agents.

The Minister spoke at the fourth quarter stakeholder engagement to enhance governance for effective service delivery in aviation in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme: “Leveraging public feedback to drive excellence in aviation services”, Keyamo said he would give a directive to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to investigate why funds trapped by the airline are yet to be refunded.

He, however, said the Authority suspended the airline’s operations, and the minister said the suspension was an expedient one needed to choose between safety and disaster.

The NCAA last year suspended flight operations of Dana Air due to the runway incident involving one of Dana Air’s MD-82 aircraft with registration marks 5N-BKI at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, in a letter to the airline, noted that the suspension was imperative as it would enable safety and economic audit.

The suspension on the airline’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) took effect from 24th April, 2024 at 23:59.

On actions to be taken to recover the trapped funds, Keyamo said: “For Dana, the problem is that it was a choice between safety and disaster. So we didn’t take the commercial thing as a priority.

The priority was safety, and we all looked at the damning reports that we had met on the table.

“The NCAA decided to suspend them, but I pushed them to say, look, these are the reports we are seeing on the table about safety record, about lack of standards that put the lives of Nigerians at risk. If they continue flying, I don’t know whether most of us will be here. Many of us would have been victims of one of those flights. God forbid.

“I have asked Najomo to dig deep to find out how those passengers and agents will be refunded. He has to dig deep on that.

“One solution will also be that if that same individual or those entities are trying to come back to aviation under any guise, whether to go and register a new AOC or use any business within the aviation sector, they have to go and settle their debts first.

“We should look at their assets. There are assets that are still available. Let them sell their assets. Let’s cannibalise their revenue and pay people. Let’s find a way to go after their assets and get money to pay Nigerians who are owed. NCAA should do that because they can’t get away with it.”

Capt. Najomo also disclosed that over 9,000 passengers have received compensation and refunds between January and September this year.

Najomo, who was represented by the Director of Aviation Security Regulations, Dr Ben Omogo, said: “9,529 passengers received refunds or compensation from January-September 2005, with additional claims still under review and being processed according to regulatory timelines.

“11 enforcement actions and nine sanctions were issued for consumer protection violations, and 515 economic authorisations were processed, including Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF), Air Travel Organisers’ Licence (ATOL), travel agents, allied services, and aviation training institutes.”

He added that 80 per cent of passenger complaints were resolved on the spot, with baggage and refund issues handled within regulatory timelines.