Keyamo Halts Nigeria Air Project, Airport Concessioning Deals

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, has put a stop to the controversial Nigeria Air Project and airport concessions that were started by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

New Telegraph reports that the Nigeria Air project and the concession of the airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt have aroused so many problems that aviation industry professionals have demanded their suspension, claiming they are not beneficial to the industry.

However, the Aviation Minister announced on Thursday that he has halted all planning and preparations for the projected national airline, Nigeria Air, during his first visit and tour of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Keyamo said that the new Lagos terminal had been neglected because it couldn’t accommodate wide-bodied aircraft when it came to the relocation of foreign airlines there. He added that the airlines would be using the terminal while the government purchased large buses to transport people.

In addition, he announced that the previous international terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos would close on October 1, 2023, in order to undergo renovations. At the same time, he indicated that all private hangars, including Dominion Hangar and EAN Hangar, would be moved to make room for the new terminal’s development.

“The major complaints have been with the old terminal. That place is an eyesore to Nigerians coming in. The lifts are not working. The passage is unwelcoming and there is no air conditioner. We have the new terminal but cannot be used. It was designed without provision for big planes,” Keyamo stated.