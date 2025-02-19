Keyamo Grants Approval For Algiers–Abuja-Douala Flight

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has granted approval to Air Algerie to operate a new flight route from Algiers-Abuja-Douala.

This was disclosed when the Ambassador of Algeria, Mezoued Hocine, paid a courtesy visit seeking approval for Air Algérie’s new flight route from Algiers-Abuja-Douala, scheduled to launch on April 6 as the airline’s seventh route in Africa.

Welcoming the proposal, the minister expressed his excitement about the route’s potential to enhance regional connectivity and strengthen trade and tourism ties.

“My heart is filled with joy because this route connects Abuja to Douala and Algiers, fostering regional integration and economic growth,” he said.

Reaffirming his unwavering support, the Minister declared his 100% backing for Air Algérie, assuring the Ambassador of his commitment to a smooth approval process.

