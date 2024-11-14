Keyamo: France, USA To Join Nigeria Examine Crashed Helicopter Wreckage

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, yesterday, disclosed that aviation experts from the United States and France would be involved in the investigation of the helicopter that crashed on October 24, after departing Port Harcourt. Keyamo made the disclosure while briefing journalists alongside Director-General of Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), NCAA and NAMA in Abuja.

He noted that the intricate process of reading out the Black Box recordings of the ill-fated AN S76C helicopter registered 5N-BQG and operated by Eastwind Aviation, which crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, near Bonny Finima, has begun.

Keyamo revealed that the United States, as the state of design and manufacturer of the helicopter, had appointed an investigator as the Credited Representative, assisted by a Technical Adviser nominated by Sikorsky Aircraft.

The minister also pointed out that France, as the state of design and manufacturer of the engines of the helicopter, had also appointed an Accredited Representative, assisted by a Technical Adviser from SANFRA, to assist in further investigations.

According to Keyamo, the preliminary reports will be published on the website of Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau within 30 days.

Those who were part of the press briefing include: the DG, NSIB, Alex Badeh Jr; DG, NAMA, and representative of the Acting DG NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo. Keyamo stated that the recorder (Black Box) was recovered on November 10 and was moved to Abuja on November 11.

He also said that out of the eight persons on the flight, three persons were still missing while 5 had been recovered. He said: “All things being equal, we will publish the Preliminary Report on the NSIB website within 30 days.

Usually, it takes up to a year or more to develop the final and possible safety recommendations.

“Additionally, the NSIB’s family assistance department in collaboration with the NCAA and the NNPC will be working with the bereaved family members to bring them some comfort.”

Keyamo noted that the objective is to conduct a thorough investigation, using available techniques to find a safety issue and recommend a safety change to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

His words: “We will examine the roles of man, machine and the environment that might have directly or indirectly contributed to the accident.

“In the process, we will review the certified maintenance documents of the crashed helicopter and the crew’s training and medical records. We have received full cooperation from the operator, NCAA, NAMA and NiMet.

“The helicopter engines and related components will be thoroughly examined at our wreckage hangar in Abuja after being subjected to a teardown exercise.”

The DG, NSIB, assured Nigerians that they were now on long term search and recovery phase as the Federal Government would not give up search for the remaining three persons.

He said that they had notified other neighbouring countries, especially as one of the bodies was found in Cameroon.

The representative of the DG, NCAA noted that appropriate sanctions would be apportioned if investigations revealed that the accident was due to willful violation.

Share

Please follow and like us: