Keyamo Flags Off Abia International Airport

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has officially inaugurated the construction of the Abia International Airport in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

During the event, Keyamo emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to connecting Abia State, described as the “heartbeat of Southeast industrialization,” to global markets.

Keyamo commended Governor Alex Otti for transforming the initial federal airstrip project into an international airport and ensuring the release of necessary counterpart funds.

He assured residents of the host communities that they would be prioritized for initial employment and appointments at the airport.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, also addressed the gathering, announcing that the federal government would unveil a special program targeting Nigerian youth by January 2025.

In his remarks, Governor Alex Otti expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for supporting developmental projects in the Southeast.

He emphasized that the Abia International Airport aligns with his administration’s vision to decentralize development beyond the urban centres of Aba and Umuahia.

“The airport will boost Abia State’s economy by attracting investments, creating business opportunities, and fostering industrial growth,” Otti stated.

He also pledged to compensate indigenes whose lands would be used for the project and promised to revive the Nsulu Games Village.

The project is expected to elevate Abia’s status as an industrial hub and significantly enhance connectivity in the Southeast region.

