Keyamo Dismisses Threat From ADC, Tips Tinubu For Re-Election

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has tipped President Bola Tinubu to secure re-election in 2027. Speaking in an interview on Eagle 102.5 FM, IleseIjebu, yesterday, Keyamo dismissed the threats posed by opposition, particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He predicted that the party would fail to establish a lasting political presence, describing it as a short-term platform for “opportunists”. He said the recent influx of defectors into the ADC does not amount to a sustainable opposition strategy.

He said: “The ADC will not survive the 2027 election cycle. Politics is very, very dynamic, but I can tell you this: ceteris paribus, no matter the combination the opposition brings, the demography of Nigeria favours the ruling party (All Progressives Congress).

“It will be extremely difficult—almost impossible—for them to beat us.” The minister also said demographic realities, including regional, religious, and generational voting patterns, would shape electoral outcomes.

He said: “The Obidients never won any election for him. Never got any six million votes for him (Peter Obi). “They are just a ragtag group, ragtag, unprepared, unorganized group. My statement at that time, I will repeat it again.”