Keyamo: Diri’s Defection Completes APC’s South-South Takeover

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Monday said that the defection of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri to the All Progressives Congress (APC) marks the completion of the party’s takeover of the South-South region.

The APC National Chairman, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, had earlier confirmed Diri’s defection on Monday in a post on his official X account, where he shared a picture of the Bayelsa governor with the caption:

“The Broom Revolution.

Welcome to our family and party, Governor Duoye Diri.”

Reacting to the announcement, Keyamo described Diri’s move as the “last piece of the jigsaw puzzle” that solidifies APC’s dominance in the region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In his post, he wrote:

“Finally, the last piece of the jigsaw puzzle in the South-South has moved into place! Officially, five of the six States of the South-South are now in APC, whilst the sixth has a leader and Minister in active, open support of Mr. President.

“From a position of absolute weakness in 2015, 2019, and 2023 to a position of absolute advantage and strength ahead of 2027!

“Welcome home, Governor Duoye Diri!”

Governor Diri had earlier resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on October 15, 2025.

With his defection, the APC now controls five of the six South-South states, consolidating its growing political influence across the oil-rich region.