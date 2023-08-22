Keyamo demands staff cooperation to advance aviation industry

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has pleaded for the cooperation of all members of staff to work harmoniously together towards advancing the ministry. According to him, effective collaboration with the staff will enhance maximum output.

“Thank you for the warm welcome. The President did not send me here by mistake. I think he has clear ideas as to why he sent me here. I will need your maximum cooperation to make us succeed. “I have read your roadmap developed in 2016, read it thoroughly, point for point. Our intention is not to disrupt things that have been done so well; government is a continuum. “If there are things that have not been done properly within the road map, we may look at them again,“ he said.