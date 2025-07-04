Keyamo Commissions New Road, Launches VIP Terminal Project In Sokoto

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barrister Festus Keyamo, has commissioned the newly reconstructed access road to the Sultan Abubakar International Airport and laid the foundation stone for a proposed VIP terminal, signaling a major step forward in Sokoto State’s infrastructural and economic advancement.

The access road, rebuilt at a cost of ₦1.22 billion by the Sokoto State Government, is expected to enhance access to the airport, improve passenger mobility, and stimulate economic activities in the surrounding region.

In the same visit, Keyamo initiated the construction of a state-of-the-art VIP protocol terminal with a contract sum of ₦1.51 billion.

“These projects mark significant milestones in Sokoto’s development trajectory,” Keyamo stated during the ceremony.

“This reconstructed road will ease airport access, boost passenger movement, and facilitate trade. The upcoming VIP terminal will offer a world-class experience for dignitaries and high-profile travelers.”

He praised the Sokoto State Government for its commitment to infrastructural development and emphasized that the initiatives align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader vision for national infrastructure and economic revitalization.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, we are working tirelessly to transform Nigeria’s aviation sector and promote economic growth,” Keyamo added.

Reflecting on his earlier visit to the state, Keyamo highlighted the successful commissioning of the Senator Aliyu Wamakko Hajj Terminal, completed at a cost of ₦720 million. He noted that the terminal has significantly improved the travel experience for pilgrims and underscored the state’s dedication to enhancing aviation infrastructure.

“This is a clear testimony of the cooperation between the state and federal governments,” he said. “I will be honored to return to Sokoto to commission the VIP terminal once completed.”

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for its ongoing support and partnership. He noted that the reconstructed road and proposed terminal represent strategic investments aimed at strengthening the state’s economy and appeal.

“As the first point of contact for visitors, we want the road to reflect the hospitality and beauty of Sokoto State,” Governor Aliyu said. “The new VIP terminal will further elevate our reputation and attract investment.”

Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to proactive infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic growth and regional competitiveness.

Representing the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, at the ceremony, the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, thanked the Federal Government for its support. He emphasized the critical role of infrastructure in fostering sustainable development and investment.

The combined investments in the Sultan Abubakar International Airport totaling over ₦3.4 billion are expected to significantly enhance Sokoto State’s economic landscape, positioning it as a key hub in the northwestern region and boosting Nigeria’s broader aviation-driven development strategy.