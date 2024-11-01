Keyamo chides Reps, faults motion on airstrips

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo has clarified that the responsibility of the owners of private airstrips rests with just the building of the runway and terminal building, adding that the facility, after that is completely handed over to the Federal Government through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) that controls the country’s airspace.

Keyamo clarified a motion moved by a House of Representative member calling on the Minister to revoke the licence of any private airstrip.

The motion was unanimously referred to the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation to look into it.

Explaining further how private airstrip operations work, the Minister said, “Whilst the intention of the Reps member who moved the motion is very patriotic, it was based on a complete lack of knowledge of the aviation sector.”

“By the time we explain to them how private airstrips work and the processes they undergo by our agencies before the final approval, they will be satisfied. The responsibility of the owners of private airstrips is just to build the runway and terminal building. But after they build the control tower in particular, it is completely handed over to the Federal Government through NAMA which is in complete control of the entire airspace in Nigeria”.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), he noted is usually signed with NAMA in the regard before the airstrip is approved for operation, adding that the private airstrip owners, adding that it is NAMA that provides air traffic controllers and engineers at all airports and airstrips in Nigeria with the private airstrip owners paying government heavily for operating the facility.

He further emphasised that no object flies into Nigeria without prior clearance by NAMA and filing a clear light plan.

The Minister disclosed that he recently directed that all aircraft coming into the country must first land at the country’s international airports where they will be properly processed and checked before they make their local flights into whatever airports airstrips they intend to go to.

To him, it is impossible for any private airstrip owner to just jump on an aircraft and fly in and out of the country through that facility, saying that the Federal Government does not permit that.

“You will not be cleared for take-off or landing without prior request and authorisation. I wish the House of Representatives member contacted us first to explain to him before rushing to move such a motion.

Recall that the House of Representatives urged the Federal Government to withdraw airstrip licenses already issued to private individuals and organisations in the interest of national security.

This is even as the House sought immediate stoppage of the issuance of new licenses for the operation of airstrips to individuals and organisations.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Mr Abubakar Gumi.

Justifying the importance of the motion, Gumi, who defected to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party during Wednesday’s plenary, noted that only recently, “The Federal Government, through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Living Faith Church situated on Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State.”

He further said that on Sunday, October 6, 2024, “The Founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, during the Tehillah Night special edition at Covenant University Chapel, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, informed his congregation of the approval of an airstrip granted by the Federal Government to his church.”

He recalled that in September 2014, “a prominent religious leader was linked with a private jet used to convey $9.3m in cash to South Africa for the purchase of arms.

