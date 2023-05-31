Keyamo Breaks Silence, Says Tinubu Did Not Remove Fuel Subsidy

Fetus Keyamo, the Chief Spokesman of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council has broken the silence on the controversial issue surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking on the development in a statement issued on Wednesday via his verified Twitter handle, Keyamo clarified that Tinubu did not remove the fuel subsidy as reported by some sections of the media.

The former Minister of State for Labour claimed that a section of the media has “mischievously twisted the narrative to read that Tinubu’s government has removed subsidy,” despite President Tinubu proclaiming that subsidy was gone while giving his inaugural speech on May 29.

He added that the administration of Tinubu only inherited an authority where there was no provision for subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act beginning June 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act, which is now extant, has no provision for subsidy.

Speaking in a series of tweets, Keyamo wrote, “A section of the Press is mischievously twisting the narrative to read that Tinubu’s government has removed subsidy. That is not correct.

“Tinubu’s govt has merely inherited a regime where there was no provision for subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act as of June 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act which is now extant has no provision for subsidy.

“President Tinubu merely acknowledged this state of affairs in his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square.

“So, any advocate of subsidy should convince the Nigerian people why President Tinubu should start on a note of illegality by promising to reintroduce something which the law has taken away.

“They should also convince the Nigerian people why President Tinubu should embark on a present illegality that gulped $10 billion of our scarce or unavailable resources in 2022 alone.”

He further explains that those claiming to defend the rights or welfare of workers should convince the Nigerian people that the $10 billion injected into the economy annually will not jumpstart the economy enough to create massive jobs and even increase the same minimum wage they complain about.