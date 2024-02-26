Keyamo: Assisting airlines overcome challenges key

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has lamented the harsh economic environment in which Nigerian airlines operate, reiterating that one of his Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) centres around assisting the carriers to overcome their economic woes. He emphasised that the aviation sector was a gateway for investments and that it was the sector on which other Ministries must rely.

Speaking to New Telegraph at the Nigeria Aviation Award (NIGAV) held on Thursday at the Lagos airport, Keyamo adopted five Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which include strict compliance to safety regulations within the sector; support for the growth and sustenance of local operators; improvement of infrastructure within the sector; human capital development and optimisation of revenue generation within the sector. He stated that despite the tough environment they operate, the government and Nigerian travellers still held them in the highest standards. The Minister had been very vociferous about flight delays and cancellations, which many carriers are guilty of, promising that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) would take decisive actions against such carriers, putting travellers through harrowing experiences. The Minister further stated that the current administration understood and appreciated the importance of the aviation sector in fast-tracking development, hinting that it had begun to empower the industry in investing heavily in infrastructure to give it a safe backbone to operate and encourage public-private partnerships. He commended the organiser of the event, Mr. Fortune Idu, saying the NIGAV award recognised and rewards the positive contributions of all, from the highest-ranking staff of the Aviation Ministry to the most junior officers in the various sub-units of the aviation industry –airports, airlines, airspace, weather, aviation training, insurance, contractors, and consultants among others.

Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator George Akume, noted that Nigeria’s aviation, over the past years, had sustained development and safe operations, adding that this could only be s from the Ministry to the most junior officers in the various subunits of the aviation industry. His words: “Today, the present administration wants to maintain a high level of safety records and improve travel confidence and the sector’s general performance, which require our collective continued support, dedication and adherence to standards. “Aviation will continue to play a significant role in the centre of Nigeria’s economic development, and under the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ Renewed Hope Agenda, this vital instrument of development is primary in our national economic planning. This is why a very vibrant and energetic Minister, Festus Keyamo has been appointed to lead the industry.