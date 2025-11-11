Keyamo As A Synonym For Aviation Reforms

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, enjoys many positive faces, making him ubiquitous and an all-round achiever. Truth is, anywhere he is placed, he performs in absolute, unbeatable stewardship marked by tangible improvements.

Today, this bundle of proficiency and talents is progressively driving positive reforms, aimed at gradually reshaping Nigeria’s aviation landscape, enhancing safety, and boosting economic opportunities.

The evolution of which is clearly upbeat, visionary, and radically transformative, rapidly changing the aviation sector into a world-class aviation industry through positive change.

Chief Keyamo’s wind of change began at a point where Nigeria’s aviation sector was comatose, plagued by inefficiencies and multifaceted systemic challenges; hence, immediately after assuming office, Chief Keyamo decided on some key reforms, captured under his five-point agenda, which focused on advancing safety, infrastructure, support for local operators, human capacity development, and revenue generation.

These also serve as a blueprint for Nigeria’s long-term aviation success. Chief Keyamo’s imperative on modernising infrastructure, improving safety, and creating opportunities for local airlines is a demonstration of his vision for a thriving aviation industry.

So far, Chief Keyamo’s audacious tenure has set lofty heights in the improvement of safety standards, enhancing the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) by ensuring strict compliance with international safety protocols, which has led to Nigeria’s recertification by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a testament to the country’s commitment to aviation safety, and a substantial increase in the country’s compliance score with the Cape Town Convention.

In a deliberate measure to address the infrastructural deficits within the sector, Chief Festus embarked upon the rehabilitation of airports and air navigation infrastructure, fast-tracking various projects with desired acceptable qualities, and enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency.

The improvement and modernisation of Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport and other key airports to world standard with state-of-the-art facilities has improved facilities and streamlined processes, reducing congestion and delays, coupled with the modernisation of airports, including Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Abuja’s second runway, enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency.

Chief Keyamo’s boost of the Local Aviation Industry through efficient utilization of local content development has spurred growth in the domestic aviation industry, while his policies of promoting indigenous carriers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities have created jobs and stimulated economic activity, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Tinubu government’s broader agenda of fostering self-reliance and economic diversification.

An enigma, Chief Keyamo’s leadership, which is anchored on a collaborative approach, prioritising stakeholders’ engagement, and driving innovation, has distinctly positioned Nigeria as a key player in African aviation, enhancing the country’s global reputation, with the country being removed from the Aviation Working Group’s (AWG) watchlist of non-compliant countries under the Cape Town Convention.

Through his dogged commitment, he has been able to innovatively secure the Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs), finalising key elements and opening up new markets for Nigerian airlines while promoting tourism and trade.

His Local Aviation Industry Growth policies have boosted local airlines, with Air Peace launching flights to London Gatwick and securing reciprocal flying rights to Heathrow, while the Aerospace Development programs have promoted partnerships with international organisations in developing aerospace technology and education.

His numerous superlative performances have won him several Awards and Recognitions, including Best Minister of the Year 2024, awarded by The New Telegraph, Minister of the Year, a recognition by The Sun and Daily Independent, and the Super Minister Award, which is an honour bestowed on him by The Street Journal.

Poised to navigate the various challenges, Chief Festus Keyamo SAN has sustained positive efforts and the necessary resilience needed to address the various shortfalls such as high operating costs and security concerns; this is against the backdrop of his pragmatic, proactive, and audacious problem-solving approach, which significantly demonstrates that he is progressively and consistently on the right track, and that the reforms carried out have impacted positively on our airspace.

Achimugu wrote this piece from Kaduna.