Keyamo Apologises To Senate For Disrespecting National Assembly In 2020

A former Minister of State for Labour Employment and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, on Monday, apologised to the Senate for disrespecting the National Assembly in the year 2020, when he was invited to clarify the implementation of the 774,000 Special Public Works Programme.

The Programme was introduced and implemented by the last administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The appearance of Keyamo had caused serious disagreement in the Senate, after the Senate Minority Whip, Darlington Nwokocha, raised issues against the nominee from Delta.

Nwokocha had accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly as well as accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt when he was summoned to give an explanation on the implementation of the Special works Programme.

The Buhari administration had earmarked the sum of N52 billion for the Programme which was coordinated by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) under the supervision of the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity.

The programme was targeted at employing 1,000 unskilled youths in each of the 774 LGAs for three months across the country.

The beneficiaries were expected to engage in public service works and receive a monthly stipend of N20,000 for three months.

However, Senator Nwokocha drew the attention of the Senate to the disrespectful attitude of Keyamo towards the National Assembly when he was asked to give explanation on the implementation of the Programme.

He therefore, moved a motion that the Senate should suspend the screening of Keyamo, pending when he would give full explanation on how he handled and disbursed the N52 billion.

His motion was seconded by Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia-South).

Akpabio thereafter, subjected the motion to a voice vote but the legislators were divided on the matter and the floor of the Senate went into uncontrollable pandemonium.

The situation became so uncontrollable that the Senate President had to stand on his feet to calm the noisy session.

Akpabio approved the point of order from the Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele asking the Chamber to go into closed session to resolve the matter.

Speaking after the Senate resumed from closed session that lasted for about three hours, Keyamo said: “I apologise and the apology is without reservation.”

He said the entire register of the “beneficiaries of the special public works and their details, including their account number and BVNs are with the NDE.”

Senator Godiya Akwashiki (SDP Nasarawa) urged his colleagues to accept Keyamo’s apology.

Senator Ali Ndume therefore, moved a motion that the Senate do accept apology and allow him to take the leave of the Senate.

Ndume’s motion was seconded by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers), and Akpabio asked the nominee to take a bow and go.