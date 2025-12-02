Keyamo Apologises For Poor Outing At Nigeria International Airshow

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday apologised for the underwhelming outcome of Nigeria’s first-ever international airshow, assuring stakeholders that future editions would be better.

Speaking on the maiden event, Keyamo noted that as the first of its kind in the country, some challenges were inevitable. “This is our first attempt. It will not be perfect. We are taking baby steps, but we are taking them with courage, conviction, and clarity of purpose. As with every great beginning, we will learn from this experience, we will improve, and we will build upon it until the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a permanent fixture on the global aviation calendar—standing shoulder to shoulder with Paris, Dubai, Farnborough, and Singapore,” he said.

He described the airshow as a bold declaration of Nigeria’s readiness to lead, innovate, and compete on the global stage, calling it a platform for discovery, investment, and collaboration. He urged patience, emphasizing that the country would keep refining future editions.

“As we take this bold first step, I ask that we remain patient, collaborative, and ambitious. It may not be perfect, but it is our beginning. With each edition, we will refine, expand, and elevate this Airshow until it becomes a global benchmark. The future of Nigerian aviation is bright, and today, standing here at the maiden Nigeria International Airshow, we take flight toward that future—together,” Keyamo added.

The Minister also highlighted Nigeria’s progress in aircraft financing, noting the successful implementation of the Cape Town Convention (CTC) and the Aircraft Protocol. He pointed out that the operationalisation of the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) ensures swift and transparent aircraft deregistration and repossession for lessors and financiers in cases of default.

“These legal reforms have strengthened investor confidence, reduced risk perceptions, and expanded access to aircraft leasing and financing for Nigerian operators,” Keyamo stated.