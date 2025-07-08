Keyamo, AMCON CEO, Bismarck, Olowo To Lead Discussions At Aviation Summit

The League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) has announced a distinguished line-up of top industry leaders, financial experts, regulators, and policymakers for its 29th Annual Conference, scheduled to be held on Thursday, 7 August 2025, at The Providence Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

This year’s conference, themed “Aviation Financing in Nigeria: The Risks, Opportunities and Prospects,” will provide a strategic platform for robust discussions on funding mechanisms and investment models for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo will grace the event as Special Guest of Honour, reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening financing frameworks across the aviation ecosystem.

Mr Gbenga Alade, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), will chair the event, bringing his extensive experience in financial management and restructuring to bear on discussions.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, renowned aviation economist and Chairman of Sabre Central and West Africa, whose thought leadership in airline economics and travel distribution has shaped industry conversations over the years.

Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd. Mr Bismarck Rewane is expected to deliver a paper at the summit.

Chairman of LAAC Conference Committee, Mr. Wole Shadare, said the 2025 edition marked a significant milestone in the association’s contribution to aviation development.

He said: “Our 29th annual conference is a timely intervention that aligns with ongoing reforms in the aviation industry. It will examine new opportunities and address long-standing bottlenecks that hinder sustainable financing.

More importantly, it offers a forum where decision-makers and stakeholders can build consensus for the sector’s future.”