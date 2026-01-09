…Key Roles Of Women In Benue

In the meantime, the current survey at the Aliade Market in Benue State and mostly carried out by the women revealed a drastic price hike in the prices of food items, as a 50kg sack of groundnut now goes for N50,000; maize (corn) N30,000 – N35,000 per 50kg sack; groundnut oil (bottle): N2,500, red oil (bottle) N2,300, beans (40 days, green line) N55,000 – N60,000 per bag.

Other crops like Soybeans (red/black line) N57,000 -N60,000 per 50kg sack; Beniseed (sesame) N120,000 per bag, melon (Egusi, red/black line) N110,000 – N115,000 per 50kg sack; cassava flour N11,000 – N18,000 per bag; Yam N13,000 for 10 tubers; rice paddy (red/black line) N25,000 – N30,000 per 50kg sack.

Others are: A tin of rice N14,000, millet: N25,000 – N30,000 per bag; Akpu (Garri) N2,000 per bag, guinea corn (red/yellow line) N50,000 per 50kg bag; big goat sells for about N120,000, while small goats range from 45,000 to N65,000.

Some traders who bared their minds to New Telegraph, attributed the prevailing prices to transportation costs, seasonal factors and reduced purchasing power, while buyers expressed concern over the steady rise in basic food items.