Key Points To Determine Level Of Hair Growth

Nigeria’s premium haircare brand, Natures Gentle Touch, held the last quarter of their maintaining healthy hair workshop for selected women with natural hair. At the Ikeja branch of Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute, participants once again got full dose of lecture on how best to maintain their hair.

There were answers to some questions regarding why hair stops growing at some point. Speaking on hair problems like Lice coming back on people’s scalp, one of the Chief Executive Officer of NGT Hair Instutute, Chijioke Anaele, said that Lice was a result of dirt in the scalp and it is communicable.

“If you stay near someone that has Lice, it will transfer to you, whether your scalp is clean or not,” he said. Anaele recommended that Lice should be treated with products that have good quantity of mentol, i.e mint. “We usually recommend our dandruff treatment products for six weeks because it has mentol”.

Speaking with about 50 participants, who are young women with natural Virgin hair, she encouraged them on the best practices to help manage their thick African curls.

The most important thing to do in maintaining natural hair is washing and deep conditioning the hair regularly. “Wash at least every two weeks. Deep condition with your leave-in-conditioner, moisturizer to keep the hair shiny and hydrated”, he said.

Stages of Hair growth

The level at which hair grows depends of the stage where the person finds herself. There are three stages of hair growth. They are anagen (growth), catagen (transition), telogen (resting)

1. Anagen stage is the growth stage, especially for children. This stage is what most children experience when their hair is cut. The hair grows back faster.

2. Catagen stage is a brief transitional stage. At this stage, the hair stops growing for a period of time but after a while, which we use the term resting, the hair regenerates and it starts growing again.

3. The Telogen stage is the stage most older people experience. At this stage, age makes the hair growth slower than it used be.

No permanent cure for Dandruff

At the institute, participants learnt that till today, there are no permanent cure for Dandruff. The scalp problem can only be managed by regular washing of the hair and treatment with Dandruff treatment range.

Regular application of hair dye damages the hair:

Hair dye contains Amonium, which is a strong chemical in permanent hair dye products. Dye takes out moisture from the hair making it dry. Once the hair is dry and dull, it is prone to breakage.

Natures Gentle Touch has been at the forefront of encouraging African women to embrace and love their natural hair. Their objective is that every hair texture is beautiful and an identity to African race.