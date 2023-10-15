Key PDP National Officer, Alhassan Resigns, Dumps Party

Hon. Magaji Alhassan, a chieftain and National member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) representing Kaduna State has resigned from his position and also withdrawn his membership of the party.

Hon. Alhassan made his position known in a letter dated October 5, 2023, which was directed to the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum.

In addition, Alhassan informed the party of his withdrawal through a separate letter addressed to the acting chairman of Kwabai B ward in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State. This letter was dated October 7th, 2023.

Alhassan, in his resignation letter to the party, did not provide a specific reason for his departure. He also returned his PDP membership card, which he included in the letter handed to the ward chairman.

The opposition party in Kaduna state has witnessed the resignation of members to the ruling APC in the last few weeks.

READ ALSO:

On October 10, 19 councillors and their supporters from the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kaduna dumped the PDP for the APC.

The councillors revealed their decision to resign from the PDP and join the APC during a press conference held in the state capital. They cited the purposeful leadership demonstrated by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, since he took office as their reason for making the switch.