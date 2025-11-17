Key Issues Tuchel Faces Ahead Of The World Cup

England wrapped up a perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with a win over Albania, giving head coach Thomas Tuchel a remarkable record of eight wins from eight, 22 goals scored, and none conceded.

It concludes phase one of the job Tuchel was brought in to do by the Football Association after succeeding Sir Gareth Southgate. Namely win the World Cup.

Tuchel’s planning now moves to the next stage – so what are the major issues he must ponder before he names his World Cup squad as he looks to end a 60-year wait for a major men’s trophy?

Bellingham Or Rogers? The rivalry between childhood friends Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers for England’s number 10 jersey provides an intriguing sub-plot to Tuchel’s World Cup build-up. Tuchel stresses the battle can remain friendly, although it has almost been stoked and encouraged by the German, so keen is he to create edge and competition in his squad. Along with Declan Rice, Rogers is the only other England player to feature in all 10 games under Tuchel. Rogers took his chance impressively when Bellingham was absent after shoulder surgery, then Tuchel kept faith with Aston Villa’s 23-year-old after he decided against giving one of the global superstars in England’s squad an instant recall. After a 25-minute cameo as a substitute against Serbia at Wembley, Bellingham started in Tirana, delivering a bit of everything that makes him such a passionate point of discussion. Bellingham showed his range of passing, made trademark driving runs, almost scored in the second half – but also demonstrated petulance when he was shown a yellow card for a foul committed after he lost possession, then looked unhappy at being substituted, which Tuchel said he will review.

Rogers’ seamless adaptation to the England setup presents Tuchel with an enviable dilemma. With the sweltering conditions expected at next summer’s World Cup, Tuchel is likely to rotate between “starters” and “finishers,” and both Bellingham and Rogers have the versatility to excel in either role.

Rogers has won Tuchel’s admiration, making 10 appearances under him, starting six matches and totalling 531 minutes on the pitch. Bellingham has started four games, clocking 374 minutes in total.

Tuchel is not one to shy away from tough choices; he avoids favouritism and won’t simply fill his squad with big names for the sake of it.

So who will start? For all Rogers’ impressive work, Bellingham has proved he can deliver game-changing moments at the highest level, his status also confirmed when Albania’s Kristjan Asllani asked him to swap shirts at half-time rather than risk leaving it until the end. Phil Foden will be in Tuchel’s thinking, with the German saying he does not see the Manchester City forward as a winger, and instead “as a mix between a nine and a 10”. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer also has the ability and class to force his way into the squad if he can recover from his groin injury. In reality, however, it looks like a choice between Bellingham and Rogers. Bellingham’s greater experience of the rarefied air of major competitions will surely just give him the edge when Tuchel names his team for England’s first World Cup game. Kane Indispensable – But Who Are The Alternatives? Harry Kane maintained his magnificent England record with the double in Albania that ensured they finished World Cup qualifying with a win. Kane may be 32, but he looks at his peak, a master marksman as well as the complete player, willing to drop deep to do dirty work but still always arriving at the sharp end with perfect timing when goals are required. Former England defender Conor Coady told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I don’t want to think of an England without Harry Kane. What he brings to this team is unbelievable. “The way he keeps on producing these numbers is unbelievable, and it is a credit to him. He is the first one on and the last one off the training pitch. He is our biggest hope going into next year.” Kane is indispensable, England’s record scorer with 78 goals in 112 internationals.

If he is not playing, the drop off is deep. Kane's potential deputies are all perfectly capable, but they are not Harry Kane. An injury to his captain will be Tuchel's biggest fear, particularly as ready-made replacements are hardly forming an orderly queue.

Brighton's 34-year-old veteran Danny Welbeck has been touted. It is testimony to the enduring skill of the striker, who last played for England seven years ago, but also suggests the cupboard is worryingly bare. Tuchel said Welbeck was "very close" to a call-up for England's latest camp, but added: "I felt even without knowing him I know what he can give us. Do I really need to see this in November?" Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has been used, although Ivan Toney has disappeared from view after bizarrely being summoned from Saudi Arabia to play two minutes in the friendly against Senegal last June. Marcus Rashford can play as a striker, while Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has played there for his club, but is not a natural fit. Foden has been mentioned as part of a tactical tweak if England are in need of a main striker, but the bottom line is they still have no one who comes close to Kane's class. As Coady stated, England without Harry Kane at the World Cup is unthinkable. Tuchel Ponders Defensive Questions John Stones showed his class and versatility in a hybrid role in Tirana, ostensibly in his usual central defensive position but stepping into midfield when England were in possession. It is a ploy he can carry out with comfort, potentially giving Tuchel's strategy an extra dimension. Former England defender Stephen Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live: "This game against Albania is cementing why John Stones is so vital to this England squad. He is conducting the play from a centre-back position and a centre midfield position. Really impressive." It is likely to be a more orthodox back four at the World Cup, so it looks down to two from Stones, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in central defence. Stones may have the edge with his vast experience, while Konsa and Guehi, who both missed the win in Albania through injury, have grown as internationals. Coady said, "I think it's really close. Konsa has been outstanding. For me, it's Stones and Guehi's to lose. To keep Stones fit for the World Cup is absolutely huge." Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah made his long-awaited senior debut against Albania and impressed as he started centrally before moving out wide. Tuchel must also decide on his left-back with an exciting trio of youngsters leading the race. Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tottenham's Djed Spence and Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly have all been handed senior debuts by Tuchel, but it is O'Reilly who started and impressed in the final two qualifiers. Newcastle United's Tino Livramento, currently out injured, may be in the lead for that place, with Lewis-Skelly left out by Tuchel because of a lack of game time this season. O'Reilly may have edged ahead of Spence after this camp. It is still a position up for grabs. Will Rashford start On The Left? With Bukayo Saka firmly established on the right wing, the question remains: who will take the opposite flank? Marcus Rashford made a strong case during England's World Cup qualifier in Tirana, delivering a brilliant cross for Kane's second goal. Gordon has also impressed, while Tuchel is a known admirer of Arsenal's Noni Madueke, though he is currently sidelined with injury. Jack Grealish has performed well on loan at Everton but faces stiff competition and hasn't featured for the Three Lions since October 2024. Eberechi Eze, who started against Albania, can operate on the left or as a number 10, but he is not currently at the forefront of discussions to challenge Bellingham or Rogers in that role. Rashford's eye-catching assist for Kane, however, gave Tuchel plenty to consider as he finalises his attacking options.