Key Ally Calls Trump’s Pardoning Of Violent Capitol Rioters ‘A Mistake’

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham has said he thinks pardoning “people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently” is “a mistake”, though he’s not surprised President Donald Trump has done it.

His comments come after Trump pardoned nearly 1,600 of his supporters who were arrested over the 2021 US Capitol riot. At least 600 of them were charged with assaulting or obstructing federal officers.

Speaking to NBC external, Graham warned the blanket pardons could “get more violence”, adding, “because it seems to suggest that’s an OK thing to do”.

However, he noted that Trump was simply following through on a campaign promise, so “it is no surprise” he acted on it. “But I’ll be consistent here – I don’t like the idea of bailing people out of jail or pardoning people who burn down cities and beat up cops, whether you’re a Republican or Democrat,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked Donald Trump for providing “tools” Israel needs to “defend itself”.

As a reminder, Trump said yesterday that he had instructed the US military to release a shipment of 2,000lb (907kg) bombs for Israel that former US President Joe Biden had blocked. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has also thanked US President Donald Trump for “yet another display of leadership by releasing the crucial defence shipment to Israel”.

