Key AFCON Statistics Slightly Favour Morocco As Nigeria Seek Balance Of Records In Semifinal Showdown

Nigeria are bidding for a fourth CAF Africa Cup of Nations title and will face hosts Morocco searching for their first trophy win since 1976, in the semi-finals of the 2025 edition at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat today.

Both teams are undefeated with Nigeria winning all five of their games, while Morocco have recorded four wins and a draw, but a key record of meetings between the two teams in the tournament slightly favours the hosts. They meet at the Africa Cup of Nations for the sixth time, with all five previous AFCON meetings producing a winner.

This is their first meeting in 22 years at AFCON and the second time they face each other in an AFCON Semi-final. Four of their previous five AFCON meetings came in the group stages in 1976 (two games), 2000 and 2004.

They first met at AFCON in 1976 in the group stages, with Morocco winning both matches 3-1 and 2-1 on their way to their first and only title. This is their second meeting in the semi-finals.

Nigeria won the previous clash in 1980, triumphing 1-0 with Felix Owolabi scoring the winner in the 9th minute en route to their first title.

They met again in 2000 when Nigeria eliminated Morocco in their final Group D game with a 2-0 victory, with Finidi George and Julius Aghahowa scoring for the Super Eagles.

Their last AFCON meeting came in the group stages in 2004, when Morocco won 1-0 in their opening Group D match, Youssef Hadji scoring the only goal in the 77th minute.

Nigeria have faced the host or co-host nation on ten previous occasions, with their record against hosts reading P10 W3 D3 L4. Nigeria meet AFCON hosts for a second tournament in a row, having faced Côte d’Ivoire in the group stages and the final in 2023, winning 1-0 in the group stage and losing 2-1 in the final.

Nigeria also defeated tournament hosts in 2002, winning the third-place match against Mali 1-0, and recorded a group-stage win over Senegal in 1992 by a 2-1 scoreline.

Nigeria have lost four times against hosts: twice against Algeria in 1990 (group stage and final), as well as defeats to Ghana in the 2008 Quarter-finals and Côte d’Ivoire in the 2023 Final.

Nigeria have drawn three times against hosts: in 1978 against Ghana, in 2002 against Mali in the group stages, and in 2004 against Tunisia in the Semi-finals (1-1), before losing on penalties. In the knockout rounds at AFCON, Nigeria have faced hosts five times, winning only once against Mali in the 2002 third-place match.

They have lost three times in open play against Algeria in the 1990 Final, Ghana in the 2008 Quarter-finals and Côte d’Ivoire in the 2023 Final, and lost on penalties to Tunisia in 2004.

This is Nigeria’s third direct knockout match against a host team, having previously lost to Tunisia on penalties in the 2004 Semi-finals and to Ghana in the 2008 Quarter-finals.

Overall, this is their 12th meeting, with Morocco holding the upper hand with six wins to Nigeria’s three, with two draws.

Both draws ended 0-0 and came in qualification for the 1984 AFCON in the second round over two legs, with Nigeria progressing after winning a penalty shoot-out following a goalless aggregate Seven of the 11 goals scored in their previous five AFCON meetings have come in the second half.