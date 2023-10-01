Kess, Wife Unfollow Each Other Amid Cheating Scandal

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Kess and his wife have finally unfollow each other on Instagram, minutes after his wife, Angel Dee released evidences of his affair with colleague, Christy O.

New Telegraoh had earlier reported that Kess’ wife took to his Instagram page on Sunday to accuse his husband of domestic violence and affair with Christy O while married to her.

She also alleged that Kess and Christy O have been pretending to be neighbours whereas they have been seeing each other for a long while and her husband has been sponsoring the reality star’s lifestyle with the money she sent to him.

Their marital conflict seems to be blowing out of proportion as they have both stopped following each other on social media.

A review of their pages on Instagram has shown that Kess and his wife are no longer following each other.

See the post below: